Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
Comptoir Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.29.
Comptoir Group Company Profile
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
