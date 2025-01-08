Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

CNTX stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

