Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.07 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 68,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 370,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

