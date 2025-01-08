Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 30,304 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.70.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
