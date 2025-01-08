Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 30,304 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.