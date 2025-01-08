CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $385.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $365.07 and last traded at $362.53. 719,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,315,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.93.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.