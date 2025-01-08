CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $4.14. CureVac shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 388,877 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVAC

CureVac Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CureVac

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 26.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CureVac by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CureVac by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.