CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 24,995 shares.The stock last traded at $77.34 and had previously closed at $76.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $645,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $645,012.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 88,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,766.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile



CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

