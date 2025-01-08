Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2,115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

