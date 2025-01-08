Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Danone stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

