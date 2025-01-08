Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 60% – Here’s Why

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 60% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 170,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,437,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About Datametrex AI
Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.
