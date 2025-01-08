Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Price Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 247,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 58,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.