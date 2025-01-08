Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €29.97 ($30.90) and last traded at €29.56 ($30.47). 854,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.90 ($28.76).

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.49.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

