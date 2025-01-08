Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 149995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 1.3 %

About Deutsche Lufthansa

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.