Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Announces Pricing of €850 Million Guaranteed Notes due 2035

Digital Realty Trust, a prominent provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center solutions, recently disclosed the pricing of €850 million in Guaranteed Notes due 2035. This information was made public through an event reported on January 7, 2025. The offering was initiated by Digital Dutch Finco B.V., an indirect wholly owned finance subsidiary of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Get alerts:

The Euro Notes issued in this offering are considered senior unsecured obligations of Digital Dutch Finco B.V. and benefit from full and unconditional guarantees by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and the operating partnership. These Euro Notes will carry a 3.875% interest rate per annum, with payments commencing from January 14, 2025, and maturing on March 15, 2035. The anticipated closing date for this offering is set for January 14, 2025, pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from this issuance are slated to be utilized for various purposes. These include the temporary repayment of borrowings under the operating partnership’s global revolving credit facilities, acquiring additional properties or businesses, funding development opportunities, investing in interest-bearing accounts and short-term securities that align with Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s REIT qualification objectives, as well as supporting general corporate operations. This may also encompass activities related to repayment, redemption, or repurchase of outstanding equity or debt instruments.

It’s important to note that the Euro Notes are specifically intended for sale outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. As a result, they have not been registered under the Securities Act and cannot be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or a valid exemption.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering, usage of proceeds, and related matters. These statements are subject to risks and unknown uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes to differ from the projections. Factors such as the completion timing of the offering and satisfaction of closing conditions are mentioned. The company reiterates that it is unable to provide guarantees regarding the final terms of the offering.

Moreover, the precautionary statement underscores the company’s acknowledgment of potential risks. These risks are not limited to timing issues surrounding the offering but extend to broader market fluctuations and regulatory changes. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of these aspects.

Investors seeking further information or clarification can contact Jordan Sadler or Jim Huseby from Digital Realty at (415) 275 5344 or [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Digital Realty Trust’s 8K filing here.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also