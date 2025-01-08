Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of DFGR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 283,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

