DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 77482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$225.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DIRTT Environmental Solutions
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.