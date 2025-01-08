Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $72.92 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $72,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NSRGY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.51. 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $117.13.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

