East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 262,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 197,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
East West Petroleum Trading Up 28.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.
East West Petroleum Company Profile
East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.
