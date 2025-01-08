Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.10. 1,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Edenred to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Edenred Stock Performance

About Edenred

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

