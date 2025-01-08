EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 938115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 4.1 %

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.