Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.80. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.