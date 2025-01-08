Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DNLI FY2028 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,943. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.