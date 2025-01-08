Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 435978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of £360.65 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.65.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

