Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.60 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 435978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.62).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Essentra from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ESNT
Essentra Stock Performance
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.