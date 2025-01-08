ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX) Declares $0.90 Dividend

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8983 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Stock Performance

BDCX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.30.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MarketVector BDC Liquid Index ETN (BDCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, compounded quarterly, to a tiered-weighted index of business development companies (BDC) listed and incorporated in the US.

