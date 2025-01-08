EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $23,887.68 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $23,887.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,305.16. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Joseph Sanborn sold 745 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $13,663.30.

EVER opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

