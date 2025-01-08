Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Buys 8 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,996.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,969.36.

On Thursday, November 28th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,962.77 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,213.01 and a one year high of C$2,071.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,942.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,722.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

