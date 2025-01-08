Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Buys 8 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,996.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,969.36.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 28th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FFH opened at C$1,962.77 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,213.01 and a one year high of C$2,071.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,942.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,722.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
