Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,304,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,824 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 636,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,539,000 after buying an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,625,000 after acquiring an additional 464,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 140.0% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 662,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after acquiring an additional 386,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. 951,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,402. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.67 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

