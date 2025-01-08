Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.53. 927,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.29.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock worth $6,155,103. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.