Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 840,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,721. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $104.27 and a 52-week high of $134.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

