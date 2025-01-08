Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.88 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $5,499,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $7,647,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 378,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,878. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

