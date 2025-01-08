Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 12,500 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 525,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,500. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fastly Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 2,749,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,311. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

View Our Latest Report on Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 95.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.