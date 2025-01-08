FAT Brands Inc. Announces Income Tax Treatment of Dividends and Adjustments

On January 7, 2025, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing the income tax treatment of dividends paid during the fiscal year ending December 29, 2024. The company declared and distributed quarterly cash dividends on its Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, and 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock throughout the year.

For the year 2024, FAT Brands Inc. outlined the income tax treatment for each of the cash dividends paid to holders of its Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. Dividend per share, ordinary income, capital gain income, and return of capital were summarized for each dividend payment on record dates and payment dates.

Additionally, the company also disclosed adjustments made to the exercise price of its outstanding Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock due to the cash dividends paid on Class A Common Stock. The adjusted exercise price per share of the Warrants and the amount of each adjustment on various dates were provided in the filing.

FAT Brands Inc. advised holders of Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, and Warrants to consult with their tax advisors regarding the federal, state, local, and foreign income tax implications of the dividends and adjustments made.

This announcement highlights FAT Brands Inc.’s commitment to providing transparency regarding financial operations and tax implications for shareholders and interested parties.

