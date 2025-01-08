Federated Hermes’ (FHI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,620.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $113,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $206,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

