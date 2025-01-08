Financial Comparison: TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) vs. StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TAT Technologies and StandardAero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAT Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

TAT Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. StandardAero has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Given StandardAero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StandardAero is more favorable than TAT Technologies.

This table compares TAT Technologies and StandardAero”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies $142.91 million 1.86 $4.67 million $0.74 35.58 StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.55 N/A N/A N/A

TAT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StandardAero.

Profitability

This table compares TAT Technologies and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies 5.58% 8.23% 5.39% StandardAero N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TAT Technologies beats StandardAero on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

