First Hawaiian Bank Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,350,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.