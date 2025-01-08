First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.92 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.05.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.37. 1,283,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,421. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

