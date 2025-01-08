First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.18 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $70,960,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 106,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.23. 291,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,034. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

