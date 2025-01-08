First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

GE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. 4,509,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

