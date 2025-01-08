First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,440 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.1 %

RTX traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,647. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.