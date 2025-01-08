Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,843 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

DKS traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.40. 259,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,990. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $137.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

