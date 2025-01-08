Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock worth $3,556,688. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,145. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day moving average of $285.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.