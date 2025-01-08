Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.63.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.09. The stock had a trading volume of 287,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,414. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $549.63 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.91. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.