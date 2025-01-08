Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 390,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 556,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $785.32 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares in the company, valued at $79,843.10. This represents a 69.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at $275,942.62. This trade represents a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,720 shares of company stock worth $1,576,493. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Funko by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

