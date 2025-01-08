FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelon Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of EXC opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Exelon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
