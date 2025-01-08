FY2025 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Decreased by Analyst

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:CAG opened at $26.62 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

