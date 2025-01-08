FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Lifted by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of H stock opened at C$44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.89. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$37.27 and a twelve month high of C$48.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,818.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

