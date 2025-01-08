GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 3,661 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.10.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.