Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 10,625,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,146,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Gevo Price Performance

Insider Activity at Gevo

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,859.10. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

