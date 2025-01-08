Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 2,484,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,364,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,859.10. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

