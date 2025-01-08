Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $781,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,173,021.08. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.